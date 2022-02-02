Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Financial Review

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Adient has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adient and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 8.10% 9.75% 1.94% Innoviz Technologies N/A -309.34% -57.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adient and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 1 1 6 0 2.63 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adient currently has a consensus price target of $50.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.46%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Adient.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adient and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $13.68 billion 0.30 $1.11 billion $11.57 3.76 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 351.60 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Adient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adient beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

