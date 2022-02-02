Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Shares Up 0.2%

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 47,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 112,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 119,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 91,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,146,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

