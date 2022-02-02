Adshares Market Cap Achieves $46.62 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $46.62 million and approximately $843,620.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00005481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,678,857 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

