Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2,239.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 101.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Adtalem Global Education Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.