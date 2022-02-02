Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2,239.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 101.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

