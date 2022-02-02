Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

NYSE WMS opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $84.49 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,123,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $88,307,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 284,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

