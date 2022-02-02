Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.670-$1.170 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.67-1.17 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

