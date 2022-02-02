Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

