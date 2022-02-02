Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of AMD traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,968,496. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 628.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

