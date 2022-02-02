Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.
Shares of AMD traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,968,496. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 628.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
