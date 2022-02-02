Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Set at $159.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been given a $159.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.74.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 822,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,444,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,178,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,264,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

