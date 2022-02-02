AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.45. 91,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 64,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

