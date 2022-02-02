AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Shares Up 4.2%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.95. 17,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 27,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

