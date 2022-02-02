Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 166,689 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,689 shares during the quarter. Vincerx Pharma accounts for about 4.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 4.78% of Vincerx Pharma worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 150,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VINC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VINC. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

