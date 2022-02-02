Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Morphic accounts for 3.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Morphic worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Morphic by 43.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,226. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

