Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Affirm worth $108,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $4,165,693. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

