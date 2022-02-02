Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,518. Aflac has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

