Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGPYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Agile Group alerts:

Shares of Agile Group stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.