AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) Short Interest Update

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,200 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on AGIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgileThought from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGIL opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. AgileThought has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

