AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AGM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

