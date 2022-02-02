Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agrify by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Agrify by 5,148.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agrify by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFY opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Agrify has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. Analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGFY. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agrify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

