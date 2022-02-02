AI Doctor Price Up 7.2% This Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $88,684.68 and $1,092.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

