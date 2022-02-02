AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 3,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 458,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at $209,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at $5,235,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at $5,347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at $748,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.