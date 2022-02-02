Aion (AION) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Aion has a market cap of $45.33 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,005.10 or 1.00032656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00252407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00169960 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00329472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001533 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,319,414 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.