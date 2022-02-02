AirSwap Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

