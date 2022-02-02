Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $481,919 over the last 90 days. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 83.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 75.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 78.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKRO opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $629.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.50. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.