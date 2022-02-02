Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Underperform”

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $0.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

AKU traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,287. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.74.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Akumin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

