Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after buying an additional 557,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $24,524,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $20,510,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.