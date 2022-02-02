Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,737 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Alector worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after buying an additional 85,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,224,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,112,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alector news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,500. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

