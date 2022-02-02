Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 81,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 473,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alfi during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alfi during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Alfi during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alfi during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alfi during the second quarter valued at $432,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alfi alerts:

Alfi stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Alfi has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.