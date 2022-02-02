Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.08 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $6.08 billion and approximately $333.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,004,243,722 coins and its circulating supply is 6,562,254,237 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

