Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.62. 1,590,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,891. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $583.35 and a 200 day moving average of $641.48.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.67.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

