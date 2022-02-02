Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

ATD.B stock traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,125. The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

