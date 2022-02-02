Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 13,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

