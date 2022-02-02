Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 281 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.17. The stock had a trading volume of 286,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,723. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.29. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

