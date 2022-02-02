Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.29. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock worth $300,999. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

