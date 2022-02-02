Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGT opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.37. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

