Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.72. 1,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 870,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $397,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.