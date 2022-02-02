Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 20,442 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

