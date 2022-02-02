Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 7,213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of STNE opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

