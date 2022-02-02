Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Worthington Industries worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 114.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after buying an additional 658,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 209,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 30.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 44,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE WOR opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

