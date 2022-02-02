Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,270 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Lindsay worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Lindsay by 266.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lindsay by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 159.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN opened at $128.09 on Wednesday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.11.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 33.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

