Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 256 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 194.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 58.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,122.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,196.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,281.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $846.86 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.