Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,652 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 803,206 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,799,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.