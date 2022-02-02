Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of United Community Banks worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,498,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 475,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 270,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 140,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

