AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Up 0.4%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.40. 26,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 68,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

