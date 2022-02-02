AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 83,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 58,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF comprises 5.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 11.46% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

