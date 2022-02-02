AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,349.59

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. AllSafe has a total market cap of $101,349.59 and $7.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00028527 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

