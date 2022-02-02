Alpha Quark Token Achieves Market Cap of $70.93 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00007393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $70.93 million and approximately $34.01 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00042393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00115657 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

