Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total value of $8,231,070.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total value of $8,614,530.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $203.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,960.73. 4,476,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,830.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,829.13. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,002.02 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,294.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.