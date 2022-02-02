Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,600.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by Cowen from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.76.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,757.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,914.49 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,829.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,828.21.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total value of $37,915,719.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,945 shares of company stock worth $409,114,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,715,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

