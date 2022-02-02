Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $3,450.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $203.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,960.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,642. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,002.02 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,829.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2,828.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $51,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,945 shares of company stock worth $409,114,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

